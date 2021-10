Is temptation in and of itself morally wrong? What do philosophers say about our tempting desires? What do theologians say? A 7th annual symposium in Kilgore will take up the topic “Are we responsible for our tempting desires?” and all are welcome to join in the discussion with their questions and comments at the free event, Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m., in the Devall Student Center Ballroom on the campus of Kilgore College (1116 Broadway Blvd. between Nolen and Elder Streets in Kilgore).

KILGORE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO