Les Geller: North Carolina's LGBTQ+ seniors deserve long-overdue federal protections

By Les Geller Guest columnist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 75, I’m retired from a lifelong career in architecture, and I feel the need to speak out. Our nation recently joined people around the world to honor International Day of Older Persons. For an LGBTQ older adult like me, this year’s celebration carries a significant weight. For the...

Comments / 18

Jay Edylc
7d ago

Remember, your right to marry was not made upon true Democracy of the people. The Obama Administration had to utilize the Supreme Can to overrule what was already turned down prior by popular vote! Some legitimacy your group really gained when the voice of the American people were all denied their right to their own opinion!!

24
joe
7d ago

You are close to being dead so repent and shut up. Go see a psychiatrist and get some mental help

17
JF C
7d ago

No one should have to bake you cake for your fake weddings.

22
