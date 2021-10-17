CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Lobo Kelati sets American 10K record

By Albuquerque Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new American record holder for running 10 kilometers in a women’s only race is a former University of New Mexico Lobo. Weini Kelati set...

golobos.com

Lobos Defeat Broncos in Four Hard-Fought Sets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Led by Kaitlynn Biassou’s 19 kills and two service aces and Uxue Guereca’s second double-double of the week in 18 kills and 10 digs, The University of New Mexico volleyball team earned a closely-fought, four set victory over Boise State (22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20) on Saturday at the Johnson Center.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State
New Mexico State
umterps.com

MACKOVA SETS PROGRAM RECORD AT MEDINAH

Medinah, IN - The Maryland women's golf team finished in a two-way tie for eighth at the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah Country Club. After two days of play, the Terps picked up their second top-ten finish of the season. Patricie Mackova led the charge for the squad placing in a four-way tie for sixth (-5) -- (73-73-65). Patricie's bogey-free 65 (-7) set the new all-time lowest round in program history during the final round. It's also her low career round. The record was previously held by former Terp Charlotte Lafourcade (2017-21), posting 66 (-6) during the second round of the IJGA Collegiate Invitational in Mexico during the spring of 2020.
MEDINAH, IL
North Platte Post

NPHS Softball: Records set this year

This years NPHS Bulldog softball team might have missed out on a chance to play in Hastings for another shot at a state championship, but that doesnt mean good softball wasnt played. This year Senior Sydney Barner and Junior Tatum Montelongo cemeted their names in the NPHS record books:. #13...
SPORTS
golobos.com

Lobo Cross Country Set to Compete in Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico cross country teams are set to participate in their last meet this weekend before the Mountain West Championships in a couple weeks. The Lobos head to Madison, Wis., to compete in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday morning. In the last National...
WISCONSIN STATE
goholycross.com

Crusaders set for No. 22 American

WORCESTER, Mass.— The Holy Cross field hockey team will travel to face No. 22 American in Patriot League action on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The game will stream live on ESPN+. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (5-7, 1-3 PL):. The Crusaders are coming off of a 3-0...
WORCESTER, MA
Person
Molly Huddle
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Former Waverly man sets state benchlift record

SEWARD – Saturday mornings unfurl like Norman Rockwell paintings. Students toss arcing spirals outside Lutheran college dorms. Mowers slice dew from the shadows of the century-old courthouse dome. Pickups ease over brick streets famous for spirited Fourth of July parades. Megan Forbes compares her hometown to “Mayberry.” She should know....
WAVERLY, NE
JC Post

New records are set in powerlifting

State records were set over the weekend by two local Junction City residents at the University of Lawrence in a USPA Powerlifting meet. Terry Montgomery set the new state record in the men’s open division for deadlifting with a weight of 711 pounds. Rhonda Freeman beat the records she had previously set in the women’s masters division in all three categories with a squat of 220 pounds, bench of 160 pounds and a deadlift of 275 pounds in her weight division. Both competitors also brought home the overall best lifter award in the men’s division and women’s division.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
gostanford.com

Record-Setting Victories

STANFORD, Calif. -- Freshman Rose Zhang a bogey-free, 4-under 67 on Sunday to lead Stanford women's golf to the Stanford Intercollegiate championship at Stanford Golf Course. Zhang finished with a 16-under 197 for the tournament, tying Rachel Heck's school record for a 54-hole event. The Cardinal finished with a 28-under 824, also matching a school record for 54-hole score, set last season at the NCAA Stanford Regional.
STANFORD, CA
chatsports.com

Lobo Pack: Lobos Blown Out, Again

The New Mexico Lobos dropped their fifth consecutive game of the season on Saturday. This one a 36-7 loss at the hands of the Colorado State Rams. And this loss might be the worst one yet. The Lobos only mustered 79 yards of offense against the Rams, 63 of which...
COLORADO STATE
#Track And Field#Race#Boston#American#The Boston Globe#Unm
Santafe New Mexican.com

Ex-Lobo Urlacher part of an effort to help former NFL players

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Playing in the NFL comes with enough setbacks, challenges and struggles. Life after the NFL can present even tougher times. Many former NFL players struggle with lingering injuries, financial hardship and filling a void in their life that football occupied from the time they were old enough to dream.
NFL
chatsports.com

Gardner records third 20-plus kill match as Bobcats beat Mountaineers

SAN MARCOS, Texas — For the third time this season — and second against a Sun Belt Conference opponent in 2021 — Jada Gardner was credited with 20-or-more kills in a match during Texas State's four-set victory over Appalachian State Saturday night. Gardner concluded Texas State's volleyball match Saturday with...
TEXAS STATE
buttesports.com

Cascade sets record for academic honors

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A record number of 515 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-Conference honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced Tuesday afternoon. To earn recognition as...
SOCCER
borregosun.com

Records Set in Cycling Championships

It was the first Race Across America's 6-12-24 Time Trial Championships here in Borrego Springs since the COVID-19 crisis began to fade. On Lap-17 of the 24-hr endurance marathon, Marko Baloh more than lived up to his reputation as a world-class cyclist first by passing early race-leader Shane Trotter about halfway through his race and never looking back, and second by covering 501.6 miles in this 24-hour time trials victory. In essence, Marko managed to lap Trotter on the 18-mile circuit. He not only won his 50 – 59 age bracket, but also covered the most distance of any racer in the competition. An impressive feat all by itself, but this was Marko's 5th consecutive Time Trials win in the U.S. and worldwide that covered more than 500 miles. A native of Slovenia, this was his 7th World Time Trial in Borrego Springs.
CYCLING

