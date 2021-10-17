Former Lobo Kelati sets American 10K record

It was the first Race Across America's 6-12-24 Time Trial Championships here in Borrego Springs since the COVID-19 crisis began to fade. On Lap-17 of the 24-hr endurance marathon, Marko Baloh more than lived up to his reputation as a world-class cyclist first by passing early race-leader Shane Trotter about halfway through his race and never looking back, and second by covering 501.6 miles in this 24-hour time trials victory. In essence, Marko managed to lap Trotter on the 18-mile circuit. He not only won his 50 – 59 age bracket, but also covered the most distance of any racer in the competition. An impressive feat all by itself, but this was Marko's 5th consecutive Time Trials win in the U.S. and worldwide that covered more than 500 miles. A native of Slovenia, this was his 7th World Time Trial in Borrego Springs.

