Weekend’s heartbreaking and inspirational music releases highlight importance of self-love

uatrav.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s new music releases feature a show-stopping, honest single from Adele, a heartbreaker from Coldplay and Selena Gomez, an album celebrating self-love by Remi Wolf and another featuring themes of trauma and anxiety from Young Thug. British singer-songwriter Adele released “Easy On Me” this weekend in preparation for...

www.uatrav.com

The Independent

Adele releases new single Easy On Me: Why do we love sad music so much?

With soaring vocals and an emotional piano accompaniment, Adele is back with new single Easy On Me.It’s the first taste of the 33-year-old’s upcoming album 30, after a six-year break from new music.Easy On Me is Adele doing what Adele does best: tear-jerking songs, the kind you’ll likely have a bit of a cry to, if the mood strikes. She’s made a name for herself with tracks like this, from 2011’s Someone Like You to 2015’s Hello.When asked what her new album was about on a recent Instagram Live Adele said: “Divorce babe, divorce.” She split from the father...
MUSIC
dailybruin.com

UCLA student follows musical instincts, releases self-produced debut single

Lola Rice is doing it herself. On Oct. 15, the fourth-year music history and industry and political science student released her first single, “Human.” After years of being dissatisfied with working with producers, Rice said she wrote, recorded and produced the song on her own, recording her vocals in her room. Though she is most familiar with piano and guitar, Rice said she also played all the instruments on the track.
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

Give This Week’s New Music ‘Your Love’ | Fresh Music Friday

“It’s hard to find words that would outline the importance of this track to me. I’ve been nurturing this idea for a long time but making a song based on some of your worst life experiences and memories is very tough. Yet, it’s an extremely important subject that needs much more attention and awareness so I want to share it with as many people as possible. Depression and anxiety are real and it’s terrifying. I went through severe depression myself a few years ago, I saw my friends going through the same struggle and sadly, some of them will never come back. But there was something that gave me a lot of hope and inspiration to make this song. It was messages from my fans, who were sharing the stories of them fighting depression. For some of them, music was the last boundary before they would be gone forever. I wanted to make this record as a reminder to myself and to anyone in need or going through dreadful times in their lives. Even in the moments when we feel the lowest and we see no reason to go on living, there is always someone or something worth living for. And beyond all, there is always a purpose: the person that you see in the mirror.”
MUSIC
Times Union

Movie Quiz: Inspired by this week's eclectic releases

We have as diverse, wide-ranging and eclectic a group of movies debuting this week as we’ve probably gotten since theaters reopened amid the (somewhat) weakening Covid crisis. From sci-fi epics and animation to two very different films highlighting the Black experience in American history, all the way to the latest from the literally incomparable Wes Anderson – there’s truly something for everyone.
MUSIC
NME

Parcels reflect on lost love and heartbreak with the ‘Theworstthing’

Parcels have returned with another taste of their forthcoming album ‘Day/Night’, sharing new single ‘Theworstthing’. The cut is a slower pace for the band, a reflection on lost love and heartbreak, with keyboardist and guitarist Patrick Hetherington singing, “Here I am again/Looking for a lie/Looking for a warmer way/Another glass of wasted wine“.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
