Everton boss Rafa Benitez is pleased with what he's seen from Anthony Gordon. Benitez says Gordon has a future in his plans. He said, "He has said that he realises he has to work hard and that is the way. If you have talent, you have a chance to become a really good player, and if you understand that your chances are even better. I'm really pleased with him, he is working and training; he will be an important player for us."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO