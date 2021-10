If you’re installing your own laminate, vinyl, or wood flooring, you’re going to need a flooring saw. These tools will allow you to create the necessary cross cuts, rip cuts, and miters. Although there are a couple dedicated flooring saws that are designed to perform all these cuts, this term can also refer to any type of power or manual saw being used on your flooring. Regardless of the type of flooring saw you use, make sure you’re using the appropriate blade for the material being cut.

