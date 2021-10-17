CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

During lockdown, I thought I was dating a happy homebody, but it turns out my guy just wants to party

By Wayne, Wanda
Anchorage Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI met my current boyfriend during COVID, so during the beginning of our relationship we spent a lot of time just the two of us, which was awesome because we had a lot of time to get to know each other. Now that things have opened up and our...

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.
Tara Blair Ball

I say "no" when men ask me if I want to be friends

Because these “friendships” have too often come with costs I shouldn’t have paid and won’t ever pay again. One afternoon while I was supervising carpool, a former student’s parent drove up in his impeccable red Corvette, leaned out the window, and said, “Tara, would you like to go out sometime?”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Netflix
digg.com

Should I Continue My Relationship With A Man I Just Found Out Stalked Me For A Year Before We Met, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

My new lover takes my breath away. However, I feel a sense of dread. How do I stop this?

I am a 50-year-old queer woman, embarking on a new relationship after leaving my previous partner of eight years. My new lover is beautiful, smart, insightful, passionate and she actually takes my breath away. We have been dating for about three months. I like what we have and I am extremely fond of her. However, I find myself catastrophising our relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
digg.com

Was I Wrong To Ask All The Women In My Family To Leave My Wedding After They Showed Up Wearing White Dresses, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Was...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy