Join The Garden of Alla, The Alla Navimova Story Live at The Cutting Room

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome roaring back to the new roaring 20’s! The 1920’s were the time of flappers, flamboyance and the face of Alla Nazimova! In Garden of Alla, the trailblazing bisexual iconoclast Alla tells it like it was… and still is!. Garden of Alla, an original multimedia solo show, tells the...

t2conline.com

Related
SFStation.com

Tommy Wiseau Live In Person With THE ROOM!

Lobby Doors Will Open At 10pm For Merchandise Sales And Meet And Greet For Both Showtimes, Then Two Lines Will Form Outside For Each Showtime With Timed Entry. THE ROOM is an electrifying black comedy about love, passion, betrayal, and lies, starring "The Disaster Artist" himself, writer/director Tommy Wiseau. He plays a successful banker with a great respect for and dedication to the people in his life, especially his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero) and future wife Lisa (Juliette Danielle). As the film depicts friendships and relationships in the lives of its five major characters, it raises life's real and most-asked question: "Can you really trust anyone?" A cult sensation, since 2003 now in its NEW San Francisco home The Balboa Theatre!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Republic

Cut Loose returns to Pioneer Tap Room to celebrate fans

SUISUN VALLEY — An invitation to sing with the band at a Halloween party in the early 2000s solidified the lineup for Cut Loose. Guitarist Jack Collins had launched the band, under a different name, in the early 1990s to showcase the tunes he wrote. Hillary Lee stayed on with...
THEATER & DANCE
t2conline.com

Column 81 – Ask Bob Blume – Becoming An Actor’s Actor

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
t2conline.com

Entertainment

Could The Rumored IATSE Strike Affect The Tony Awards and Broadway?. T2C is the go to place for the best-kept secrets and latest up-dates for the tourist but for Hell’s Kitchen, Clinton and Times Square this is their neighborhood. Times Square may be the tourist hotspot of North America, but New York residents are the community members who live and breathe city life and make dedicated readers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ross Patterson
t2conline.com

Blue Roses at The York Theatre Company

Jeff Kready, Howard McGillin, Mimi Turque (Book/Lyrics), Austin Pendleton (Director), Nancy Ford, Anita Gillette and Piper Goodeve. On Monday evening, October 18, 2021 at 7:00PM at The Theatre at St. Jean’s, The York Theatre Company presented a benefit New York premiere concert performance of the new musical Blue Roses. Directed by Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof) and with music direction by Nancy Ford (I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road). Book and lyrics by Mimi Turque and music by Nancy Ford, Blue Roses is based on The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
t2conline.com

Becoming Broadway: An Introduction to a Career in the Theatre

Broadway is one of New York City’s most exciting employers, with 100,000+ job opportunities for people at all levels of skill, experience and education. Whether you’re interested in design, technology, business, fashion, fitness, music, marketing or, yes, performance—Broadway needs your unique passion and talents. Peek behind the curtain of Broadway’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Collectors to Watch: Dawn and David Lenhardt Focus on the Stories Behind the Art They Buy

In 2004, a young business executive named David Lenhardt attended an auction at Christie’s New York. Surrounded by art world veterans, the former PetSmart CEO remembers being intimidated when he placed his winning bid for a print of Andy Warhol’s Marilyn in Day-Glo pink. “When we won, they all looked at me and were like, ‘Wow, who’s this young kid?’ That was our introduction to the auction world. And it was a good one,” he said. Since then, Dawn and David Lenhardt have only acquired more art, moving from editioned works on paper to painting, sculpture, and more. The Warhol...
VISUAL ART
Variety

Grammy Awards: Stage and Streamers Meet as Concept Albums Look to Dominate Musical Theater Album Race

While Broadway lights remained dimmed for much of 2020 and 2021, they flipped back on in September and delayed cast albums finally were released — unleashing potential contenders for the musical theater album Grammy, alongside new content in the form of more concept albums that could very well dominate nominations. “Girl From the North Country” opened to rave reviews on March 5, 2020, and was a New York Times critics pick. A week later, the cast, featuring Marc Kudisch and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, were in the recording studio. However, as with the rest of the world at that time, New York...
PERFORMING ARTS
CBS LA

Actor Peter Scolari, Known For ‘Bosom Buddies,’ ‘Girls,’ Dies At 66

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom “Bosom Buddies” and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in “Newhart,” died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. Peter Scolari attends the 44th International Emmy Awards on November 21, 2016, in New York City. (Getty Images) His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an Emmy for his work on “Girls,” portraying the father of series star Lena Dunham’s character. He was nominated three times for a supporting-actor Emmy for his work in “Newhart.” The New York native most recently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
t2conline.com

The Phantom Is Back Haunting Broadway

The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s longest running show, had a spectacular reopening Friday night. Current cast members and “Phantom” alumni also hit the the red carpet.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
portwashington-news.com

Ghost Stories At The Garden: A Family Event

Ripple Creative, a new business in town, is proud to present Ghost Stories at the Garden—a family event at Growing Love Community Garden on Saturday, Oct. 16 with award-winning cultural storyteller LuAnn Adams. Adams tells stories from around the world and incorporates props, artifacts and musical instruments that are native to the people that created the story.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
t2conline.com

Broadway’s Trouble in Mind Offers 300 tickets at $19.57

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) announces that the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, is partnering with radio station 107.5 WBLS-FM, the nation’s most recognizable Black radio station, offering 300 tickets at $19.57 to every preview performance in every section of the theater. This special...
THEATER & DANCE
t2conline.com

Streaming the Powerful But Off-Balanced Matriarch in the Societal Backyard

Written by Jesse Bliss, Diane Rodriguez, Sigrid Gilmer,. Roger Q. Mason, Tamar Halpern, Taylor Lytle & Sheila Govindarajan. Drive or stroll in, but don’t stare. You might just get a talking to in this backyard ode to motherhood gathering where “time dropped to my feet like a single drop of water.” This stand-up poetry reading is a fascinating mixed bag of song, and the occasional awkward dance, co-executive produced by The Roots and Wings Project (Jesse Bliss and Gabriela López de Dennis, Co-Producers) alongside the Houston Coalition Against Hate (HCAH). It’s wildly uneven but mostly strong, with the scenes inside of Matriarch, the transformative theatre experience streaming out into the world until October 30th, dynamically starting out loudly, driven in with a sense of purpose, shifting its form to an outdoor poetry fest that attempts to explore the roles women play in our annoyingly patriarchal society. It breaths in and out with engagement, fire, and fury, filmed live on a small poorly lit stage, bringing forth the urgent need to transform the matriarchal dynamic within. Pre-recorded from live outdoor performances at the MKM Cultural Arts Center in Los Angeles, this powerfully uneven show premiered online Friday, October 8th, and was followed by a live panel discussion moderated by Marjorie Joseph (Executive Director of HCAH) featuring creator/director Jesse Bliss (Founder and Artistic Director of The Roots and Wings Project) and local domestic violence prevention advocates including Dr. Nusrat Ameen (Senior Director of Legal Services for Daya) and Barbie Brashear (Executive Director of the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council). The performances are now available for free streaming online on The Roots and Wings Project’s Facebook Page October 15-30, Friday and Saturday at 7pm CT/8pm ET/5pm PT.
TV & VIDEOS
t2conline.com

Take a First Look at The Star Studded Cast of Morning’s At Seven

Morning’s At Seven, Paul Osborn’s treasured comedy classic, returns to New York this fall for the first time in 20 years featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming) Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others) two-time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA

