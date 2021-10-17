Join The Garden of Alla, The Alla Navimova Story Live at The Cutting Room

Written by Jesse Bliss, Diane Rodriguez, Sigrid Gilmer,. Roger Q. Mason, Tamar Halpern, Taylor Lytle & Sheila Govindarajan. Drive or stroll in, but don’t stare. You might just get a talking to in this backyard ode to motherhood gathering where “time dropped to my feet like a single drop of water.” This stand-up poetry reading is a fascinating mixed bag of song, and the occasional awkward dance, co-executive produced by The Roots and Wings Project (Jesse Bliss and Gabriela López de Dennis, Co-Producers) alongside the Houston Coalition Against Hate (HCAH). It’s wildly uneven but mostly strong, with the scenes inside of Matriarch, the transformative theatre experience streaming out into the world until October 30th, dynamically starting out loudly, driven in with a sense of purpose, shifting its form to an outdoor poetry fest that attempts to explore the roles women play in our annoyingly patriarchal society. It breaths in and out with engagement, fire, and fury, filmed live on a small poorly lit stage, bringing forth the urgent need to transform the matriarchal dynamic within. Pre-recorded from live outdoor performances at the MKM Cultural Arts Center in Los Angeles, this powerfully uneven show premiered online Friday, October 8th, and was followed by a live panel discussion moderated by Marjorie Joseph (Executive Director of HCAH) featuring creator/director Jesse Bliss (Founder and Artistic Director of The Roots and Wings Project) and local domestic violence prevention advocates including Dr. Nusrat Ameen (Senior Director of Legal Services for Daya) and Barbie Brashear (Executive Director of the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council). The performances are now available for free streaming online on The Roots and Wings Project’s Facebook Page October 15-30, Friday and Saturday at 7pm CT/8pm ET/5pm PT.

