The Musical Theatre Project’s Artistic Director Shares His Favorite Movie Musical

“Today is going to be a good day,” the titular Evan (Ben Platt) assures himself in the opening of “Dear Evan Hansen.” Like the Tony Award-winning musical it was adapted from, the film begins with Evan writing a letter to himself, a practice recommended to him by his therapist. He starts off strong with his affirmations, but by the end he is tangled up in his thoughts. He tells himself to be his authentic self, but not his awkward, boring self, and then berates himself for thinking he is awkward in the first place. Before he can get any farther into his head, he breaks into song and closes off the letter — which is later mistaken as a suicide note for another student.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO