All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Jigglewatts’ Carnival Nocturne is a weekly residency featuring world-class burlesque peppered with the best in electrifying variety entertainment, behind the curtain in the sultry carnival setting of The Grandstand. The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue partners with The Grandstand to present a different show each week featuring special guest luminaries of bellydance, sideshow, burlesque and more inside this immersive dark midway fantasy.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO