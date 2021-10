1. La Salle (21-4) All that stands in the way of the Lancers winning an outright Del Rey League championship is a road game against Bishop Montgomery. Shari Iwatani has done a fantastic job in navigating this team through a tough schedule. Junior Ashley Li is one of the more punishing outside hitters in the area. They will be looking for a high seed in the Division 2 playoffs when the pairings are announced Saturday.

