Ravens elevate two practice squad players to active roster for Week 6 game vs. Chargers

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers in what should be an exciting Week 6 matchup. Both teams boast 4-1 records and will be looking to pick up their fifth win on the 2021 season.

In order to win on Sunday, Baltimore will have to get key contributions from many players on their roster, not just their stars. Ahead of the game, the Ravens announced that they had elevated two players from their practice squad to their active roster in running back Le’Veon Bell and offensive lineman Andre Smith.

This will mark Bell’s second appearance with Baltimore, as he was also called up from the practice squad for the team’s Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos. He has four carries for 11 yards on the year.

Smith will provide tackle depth in the event that Alejandro Villanueva can’t play with a knee injury that he’s currently working through. If Villanueva is unable to play, Smith could draw the start at left tackle.

#American Football
