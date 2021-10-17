CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma-Kansas Kickoff Time Announced

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 7 days ago

The Oklahoma Sooners are now 7-0 after knocking off the TCU Horned Frogs 52-31 on Saturday night behind a stellar debut by true freshman Caleb Williams at starting quarterback.

Next up for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners is a trip north to Lawrence, KS to match up with the Kansas Jayhawks who fell to Texas Tech 41-14 Saturday to move to 1-5 and 0-3 in conference play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBAlT_0cTi0usT00
Caleb Williams BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

After the Big 12’s television partners elected to utilize their six-day option to wait for this weekend’s results before posting game times for next week, we now know when that game will take place.

Oklahoma will travel to Kansas and meet the Jayhawks at 11:00 a.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN. This is the same start time as the last time the Sooners hit Lawrence in 2019.

After a marvelous starting debut against the Horned Frogs, the lowly Jayhawks serve as a great opportunity for Williams to be even better in his second time out.

AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas QuoteBook

Once again, the Oklahoma Sooners managed to rally from a slow start and pull out a tough win on Saturday rallying from a 4th quarter deficit to knock off the Kansas Jayhawks 35-23 to remain undefeated on the season at 8-0. After another nail-biting win, Sooner players and coaches discusses...
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

LAWRENCE, KS — Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Kansas game. Just refresh your browser to see the latest posts. I don’t know what I just witnessed. Caleb Williams is of a different breed. - JC 2:04 p.m. I can’t believe what Caleb Williams just did.
LAWRENCE, KS
AllSooners

Kansas Jayhawks: By the Numbers

The No. 3-ranked Oklahoma Sooners head to Lawrence this weekend looking to move to 8-0 for the first time since 2004. OU quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to make his second start, as the true freshman has revitalized the Sooner offense. But while the offense has taken steps forward in...
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Kansas Postgame

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks discusses the Sooners' 35-23 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Lawrence to move to 8-0 on the season. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to...
AllSooners

Oklahoma GameDay: X-Factors

Oklahoma backup quarterbacks usually get a chance to shine against Kansas. This time, that’s Spencer Rattler’s role. Rattler, who’s reportedly endured health issues this week, should be OK to go when Lincoln Riley decides Kansas has seen enough of Caleb Williams. Rattler, who began the season as the Heisman betting favorite and projected No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, isn’t much of a drop-off. If Williams comes out of the game with 48 points on the scoreboard, it’ll be Rattler who gives the Sooners a chance to get quickly into the 60s.
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas: One Big Thing

There’s one thing Oklahoma needs from its trip Saturday to Kansas: no more injuries. The unbeaten Sooners are beaten up. And time is the only thing that will help heal OU’s wounds. On defense, lineman Jalen Redmond, cornerback Woodi Washington, nickel back Jeremiah Criddell and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell have all...
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas: Three Keys to the Game

Oklahoma’s offense has gotten right since Caleb Williams became the quarterback. In one start against TCU and the second half of the Texas game, he’s 34-of-48 (71 percent) for 507 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also run the football for 154 on just 13 carries (11.8 average).
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Kansas

Watch some of the key moments from when Kansas had the ball in Oklahoma's 35-23 win over the Jayhawks on Saturday, Oct. 23. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today,...
AllSooners

Oklahoma Impressed Elite DL Recruit on Official Visit

Oklahoma has gained some serious momentum on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball. In back-to-back weeks, the Sooners have gone into Florida to earn the commitment of elite defensive line prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and then won a recruiting battle in their own back yard with heralded defensive back Gentry Williams.
AllSooners

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley Makes Midseason Watch List

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is among 16 coaches on the midseason Bobby Dodd Award watch list. The list was unveiled Thursday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl. The Dodd Trophy goes to college football’s top coach “while also stressing the importance of scholarship,...
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Key Lawrence Zoom

Watch Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Oct. 20 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!
AllSooners

Why Oklahoma Players Enter the NFL 'Prepared' to Make an Immediate, Lasting Impact

There seems to be more Oklahoma Sooners making headlines in the NFL these days. OU coach Lincoln Riley has noticed it, too. And he thinks he knows the reason why. “I think a lot of places take pride in when they get drafted and that’s it,” Riley said on Thursday. “We’ve always really said, ‘We want you to be prepared when you go in there.’ ”
AllSooners

AllSooners

