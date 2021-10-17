Sunday, October 17 BINGO Numbers

Homecoming week started off with a bang- Disney style. Sunday the (September) 12th, the high school was decorated with streamers, balloons, and table cloths for the big week. The class hallway themes were freshman with Toy Story, sophomores with Princess and the Frog, juniors with Finding Nemo, and seniors with Alice in Wonderland. Locker boards went up and the whole school was transformed into Disney movies. Monday the students dressed up as Disney characters from the famous Minnie and Mickey Mouse to Mike Lozowski and Sully and everything in between.

WATSEKA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO