Svechnikov, Teravainen score late, Hurricanes beat Preds 3-2

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO