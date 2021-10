My husband and I were both born and raised in Summit County and are products of Summit’s public schools. We now have two sons attending Summit School District schools. Last year, due to the pandemic, parents were forced to participate in their children’s education in new ways. I, like many others, tuned in to the school board meetings for the first time. What I saw there I didn’t really like. The hiring and firing of Dr. Marion Smith and the board members that voted unanimously on a policy that hundreds of parents and community members were strongly opposed to are just a couple of examples. I now understand how important and powerful the school board is.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO