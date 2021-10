MANHATTAN, Kans. — Iowa State defeated Kansas State 33-20 on Saturday to improve to 4-2 (2-1 Big 12) on the season. Although it was a close start to the game, Iowa State took control as the first half progressed and was able to establish a two-score leading heading into halftime. In the second half, Iowa State used a 10-minute drive to take up most of the third quarter and make it a three-score game. At that point, just about any chance of a Kansas State comeback was gone. Iowa State limited Kansas State to three red zone trips for the entire game and only allowed two scores on those trips.

