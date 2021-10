I am writing to express my support for the reelection of James Demetriades to the Cromwell Town Council. James is a lifelong Cromwell resident, and I have watched him grow from a young child into an incredible man. His time on the town council has proven that he has the knowledge, experience and proper approach to warrant his reelection. His involvement with the Cromwell Arts Alliance, the Cromwell Creative District and the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee shows that his support of Cromwell is multi-faceted, and he has some tremendous ideas on how to make Cromwell even better than it is.

