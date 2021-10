The Helena Capital Bruins won their second straight match this week, following a 3-0 win over Missoula Big Sky Saturday by the scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-19 on the road. CHS improved to 5-4 on the season in the Western AA conference and got an impressive outing from Rachael Stacey who had 10 kills, 10 digs and six aces to pace the Bruins. Nyeala Herndon added seven kills, while Parklyn Heller managed five. Herndon also had a team-high six blocks; Heller also notched three. Kayla Almquist was also productive with three aces and 27 assists.

HELENA, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO