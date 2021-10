Rishi Sunak will announce £3 billion of investment into skills and education in the Budget to help workers get better-paid jobs. The chancellor said the cash injection, which will be given to post-16 education and adults later in life, aims to give people “the skills they need to earn more and get on in life”. In what the government is calling a “skills revolution”, Mr Sunak will announce the number of skills boot camps in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and nuclear will be quadrupled.While £1.6 billion will provide up to 100,000 16- to 19-year-olds studying for T-levels, technical-based...

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO