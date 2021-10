For those who want their vehicle to look its very best, a thorough car detail is an essential part of the process. This involves going beyond a simple wash or even a valet. This involves deep cleaning and decontamination of the paint, washing all the joints and hinges, and even giving the wheels a thorough cleansing. The interior gets just as much attention; after vacuuming every surface, the carpets are shampooed, while the more sensitive upholstery is wet cleaned. The most thorough and best car detailing takes things to the extreme, with every surface carefully cleaned, brushed, waxed, and veneered, as is appropriate.

