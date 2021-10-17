The ‘What are you doing for Christmas?’ question is giving me festive fatigue already

The best thing about Christmas trees is that they bring your family closer during the holiday season. But what happens if there isn’t a Christmas tree for you to put up? While the shortages of electronics, toys, and other holiday gifts have largely preoccupied shoppers’ attention, Christmas decor is yet another industry that has become a victim of worldwide supply chain bottlenecks and material scarcities. That’s right, even Christmas trees aren’t safe from this year’s shortages. In fact, the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) warned consumers last month that they should get their trees (both living and artificial) early this holiday season. Citing extreme weather and supply chain issues, the organization warned that the industry could experience a shortage to meet the high demand for Christmas trees—in 2019, 96 million households displayed a Christmas tree in their home, followed by 94 million in 2020.
