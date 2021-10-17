CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth Rogers on magical private visits to the Tate Britain with her husband

By Telegraph Writers
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisiting a museum or gallery after hours or in the early morning with no one else around. When my husband Richard Rogers was chairman of Tate Britain, we were allowed to visit when it was closed and have it all to ourselves, which was magical. Most treasured piece of...

Telegraph

For King and Country by Heather Jones, review: a monumental study of British royalty in WW1

This is a necessary book. The role of the monarchy during the Great War has figured in passing in many histories and, in terms of the monarch himself, in Harold Nicolson’s authorised life of King George V and in Kenneth Rose’s unauthorised (and in many regards superior) one. For King and Country is a monumental study of British royalty in “the war to end all war”, with no archival stone left unturned: Heather Jones has exhaustively explored the impact of the King and his family on the national consciousness and the motivation of the war effort. The result is a dense but enriching work that adds much to the historiographical landscape of one of the most documented periods of our history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wisc.edu

Abdu’Allah’s ‘I Wanna Kill Sam’ on display at Tate Britain

Works by UW–Madison’s Faisal Abdu’Allah are included in Tate Britain’s new display, “Sixty Years: The Unfinished Conversation.”. Abdu’Allah, an internationally acclaimed artist and professor with the School of Education’s Art Department, is the Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art and the associate dean of the arts in the School of Education.
MADISON, WI
The Independent

London has more statues of animals than named women, study finds

The number of animal statues in London is double that of named women, research has found.Out of about 1,500 monuments in the capital, almost 50 (four per cent) are dedicated to historical women – and just three of that small number are of women of a black or minority ethnic background.Some of the statues of women include the Parliament Square monument of suffragette Millicent Fawcett.Among others, there are statues of writer Virginia Woolfe, actor Sarah Siddons, spy Noor Inyat Khan, and nurse Mary Seacole.For comparison, almost 100 (eight per cent) of the total number of statues in London are of...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Marilyn Stafford: the photographer who captured Edith Piaf and Albert Einstein

Marilyn Stafford’s life reads like a join-the-dots of 20th century history – one that has taken her from 1930s Dust Bowl America, via postwar New York, 1950s Paris and Swinging Sixties London, to the West Sussex coast where she lives today, not far from her daughter, Lina. In between, she made forays to capture on camera the Algerian War of Independence, postcolonial India and the Arab-Israeli conflict.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Telegraph

How Dickens and Hogarth captured Britain's grubby soul

There is often an imaginative affinity between artists labouring in apparently different fields. Shakespeare’s sonnets, for example, might be spoken by the languid youths in Elizabethan miniatures. The boisterousness of Henry Fielding is found in the watercolours of Thomas Rowlandson, while Oscar Wilde’s rehearsed wit is analogous to the silk fans of Charles Conder. Nearer our own time, the shabby gilt music halls and sinister interiors of Walter Sickert are like settings for the films of Charlie Chaplin, and whenever I see Gilbert and George I can think only of Morecambe and Wise.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Dress for a Long-Haul Flight

Time and time again, Kate Middleton has proved to have the perfect outfit for every occasion, even when it comes to dressing for the airport. This week, the Duchess of Cambridge upgraded her travel uniform while photographed outside Heathrow airport with Prince William and her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amanda Knox announces birth of daughter: ‘This will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media’

Amanda Knox has announced the birth of her daughter, several months after the baby’s arrival.Ms Knox shared a picture of herself holding her newborn, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, alongside a caption explaining “this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media”.The 34-year-old, who spent almost four years in prison in Italy for the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher before being exonerated, said since the high-profile case she had struggled to protect people she loved from being exploited.“Since my exoneration, I’ve struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: The Mystery Actor Who Hasn’t Been Identified After Appearing 26 Times on Show

The many characters who populated the fictional town of Mayberry in “The Andy Griffith Show” are very well known to fans of the beloved show. And in the majority of cases, the actors and actresses behind those characters are also very well known. For example, actor Hal Smith as the character Otis Campbell and actress Betty Lynn as Thelma Lou both come to mind.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Coming to America

The Cambridges are making the trip across the pond come 2022. In a new interview with People, Prince William revealed that his environmental initiative, The Earthshot Prize, will be making its way to America for its second annual awards ceremony next year. The Duke of Cambridge kicked off the sustainability competition last weekend, bringing together experts to conceptualize concrete plans to tackle our world's most pressing environmental matters.
WORLD
WDBO

Queen Elizabeth: What happens when the queen of England dies?

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-ruling monarch in the history of England, turned 95 this year, and while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the queen passes into history?. A story published in The Guardian laid out...
U.K.

