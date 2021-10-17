Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake past Colorado Rapids, 3-1

“Extremely excited about the response for the group. Playing for Colorado for many years, coaching them, there’s obviously something deep down inside. But the moment it becomes about me then my behavior towards our group here is compromised. I was super conscious to make sure that this wasn’t about playing my old club and any of that stuff. It was all about creating an environment with the coaching staff that we have that we felt was conducive to getting a result. And that meant in the last eight to ten days, really training with a mentality to get after the ball the right way and pressuring and playing forward as much as we can and winning second balls. Over the course of the 90 minutes, we did a great job of all of those things. I couldn’t be happier for this group as we continue to chase and make the playoffs.”

SANDY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO