CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Taylor's blunder, other missed chances put LA in NLCS hole

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Taylor hurried around second base before...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlcs#Atlanta#La#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers
arcamax.com

Mistakes, missed chances cost Dodgers in NLCS Game 1 walk-off loss to Braves

ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Dodgers were one run away from taking the Atlanta Braves’ best punch Saturday night. They withstood Braves ace Max Fried, successfully combating the left-hander with a mix of relievers, to give themselves chances against a suspect bullpen. All they needed to win Game 1 of...
MLB
ABC30 Fresno

'Just a bad read on my part' -- Chris Taylor's baserunning blunder added to Dodgers' downfall in...

Cody Bellinger produced a hit against an opposing left-handed pitcher only 12% of the time this season. But in the ninth inning on Saturday night, against the closer for a team that won its division, Bellinger came up with the line-drive single that would place the go-ahead run in scoring position. It seemed as if the Los Angeles Dodgers were meant to finally break through, as they had in two prior ninth innings already this postseason.
MLB
Yardbarker

Four stats about Chris Taylor's huge night in NLCS Game 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided elimination by beating the Atlanta Braves 11-2 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. They got the win largely due to Chris Taylor’s monster effort. Taylor went 4-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in the win. He was...
MLB
Fox News

Chris Taylor's phenomenal 3-homer game keeps Dodgers alive in NLCS

Chris Taylor always seems to come through when the Los Angeles Dodgers need him the most. Taylor etched his name into the MLB history books with a three-home run game to help the Dodgers stay alive in the National League Series against the Atlanta Braves, 11-2. He also became the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

Chris Taylor’s three homers help Dodgers roll in Game 5, send NLCS back to Atlanta

LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor had no idea the fans wanted a curtain call when he got back to the dugout after his third home run Thursday night. He never expected to be the kind of guy who got curtain calls at Dodger Stadium, especially not in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. He never expected to be the kind of guy who could hit three homers in a game, let alone a season-saving elimination game. So he was talking to Corey Seager in the dugout, oblivious to the cheers, when his teammates told him he needed to acknowledge them.
MLB
NBC Sports

Taylor’s 3 HRs lead Dodgers past Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS

LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday, cutting the Braves’ lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series. AJ Pollock had two home runs and four RBIs...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Chris Taylor's Heroic 3-HR Effort Helps Dodgers Force NLCS Game 6 vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers recovered from an early two-run deficit to top the Atlanta Braves 11-2 and stay alive in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers have third baseman Chris Taylor to thank, as he ignited the offense with three home runs and six RBI in the Game 5 win as Los Angeles pulled the series to 3-2.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Blowouts Aplenty, Chris Taylor and Ben Zobrist, Graterol, Rule 5 Misses, and Other Cubs Bullets

I did not pick a great first couple weeks to make a strong effort to become a new Blackhawks fan! Winning isn’t a requisite experience when you’re already a fan of a team, and it’s not like I’m gonna pick some other hockey team to follow. I’m committed. But, yeah, a team being good and winning when you’re in the process of trying to get into the fandom for the first time? Definitely matters. That’s just normal human reaction stuff.
BASEBALL
KTLA

Dodgers live another day after hammering Braves 11-2 in NLCS Game 5

For a guy who dislikes drama, Chris Taylor sure provided plenty of it. Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs, joining the likes of Reggie Jackson and Babe Ruth in October baseball lore, as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday, cutting the Braves’ lead to […]
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers eliminated from postseason after unforgivable Mookie Betts at-bat

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy