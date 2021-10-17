CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Students vaccinated against COVID-19 can avoid missing school on quarantine but only 47% in Luzerne County ages 15-19 are fully vaccinated

By MICHAEL P. BUFFER STAFF WRITER
The Citizens Voice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can avoid quarantines when exposed to the virus and escape being forced to miss in-person learning and extracurricular activities. “It’s a huge advantage,” Wyoming Valley West School District pandemic coordinator Anthony Dicton said. Yet only 47% of Luzerne County residents ages 15-19 are fully...

www.citizensvoice.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Sister of Halyna Hutchins mourns slain cinematographer as investigation into 'Rust' film set shooting continues

(CNN) — The sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the film set of "Rust," mourned her untimely death in an interview with the Kyiv Post on Friday. "I cannot comprehend (her passing)," said Svetlana Androsovych, who currently lives in Indonesia. "I loved her very much ... I was very proud of her and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Dallas, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Luzerne County, PA
Coronavirus
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Luzerne County, PA
Health
Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#High School Football#Vaccinations#Covid 19
CNN

Hollywood's tragic history of on-set accidents

(CNN) — Hollywood is the land of make believe, but the very real specter of death can hover over television and movie sets. The death of 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins while working on the movie "Rust" in New Mexico after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun is just the latest on-set tragedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy