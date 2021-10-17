CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local leaders call Biden bank reporting proposal an 'invasion of privacy'

By MARINA WATERS mwaters@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — The Biden administration’s proposal for financial institutions to report all transactions of $600 or more has seen pushback from local leaders and bank officials. The proposal would require banks to report any deposit or withdrawal of more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service. If approved, the...

trump2024!!!
7d ago

it's none of the Obidens,his Administration or federal governments business how much money Americans has in their accounts.

CHIEF TRUTH
6d ago

I don't believe it will happen. 600 is not a lot of money for banks to be keeping up with and reporting to the IRS..I can blow that a week..

Gary Holland
6d ago

look forward to that being ruled unconstitutional in the supreme Court definitely a violation of constitutional rights

CBS News

U.S. Treasury amends proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians. Under the proposal, first introduced in May, banks would report to the Internal Revenue Service several new...
pelicanpostonline.com

Graves tells IRS to stop snooping into bank accounts

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) joined colleagues in working to stop the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from snooping on Americans’ finances while infringing on our constitutional rights. Recently, the Biden Administration issued a proposal requiring banks, credit unions and other financial institutions to share with the IRS information on any account that had transactions exceeding $600. The Department of the Treasury updated the proposal to apply to any account with transactions totaling $10,000 in a year. This would be an average of only $833 a month.
pymnts

Biden Pulls Back on IRS Bank Account Tracking Proposal

The controversial proposal by the Biden administration to grant the IRS the power to track bank accounts with more than $600 in annual transactions is now being revisited, following pushback by Republicans and banking lobbyists who called the move an invasion of privacy by the federal government. A new proposal...
Yellowhammer News

Tuberville, Shelby ramp up efforts to block ‘invasive’ Biden administration IRS proposal

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) in late September announced legislation which would block a Biden administration proposal to increase the federal government’s ability to monitor Americans’ banking activity. If implemented, the administration’s proposal would have forced financial institutions to remit all consumer transactions in excess of $600 to the U.S....
KPEL 96.5

Sen. John Kennedy: IRS Bank Account Proposal Not about Taxes but Control

How much should the Internal Revenue Service know about your bank account?. That's been a controversial topic of conversation since the Biden Administration wrote a proposal to Congress calling on lawmakers to draft and pass legislation that would require financial institutions to annually report to the IRS transactions for all accounts that are worth at least $600 or contain at least $600 worth of transactions.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Banks rally opposition to IRS reporting proposal

A federal proposal to require banks to file financial reports about U.S. bank accounts to the Internal Revenue Service has attracted sharp criticism from New Hampshire Republicans in recent weeks – with the governor and House speaker arguing it will impinge on privacy and freedom.  But as lawmakers tinker with the idea down in Washington, […] The post Banks rally opposition to IRS reporting proposal appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
New York Post

Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold from $600 to $10K

Following heated backlash from Republicans and banks across the country, Democrats are raising the threshold of a controversial proposal that would require banks to report data on accounts — and are allowing certain exemptions. Previously, the proposal set the threshold at $600, which Republicans, and several states, loudly criticized as...
villages-news.com

Biden wants to expand IRS to surveil Americans’ bank accounts

On Friday, I introduced the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act with several colleagues to block the Biden Administration’s proposal to expand the IRS in order to surveil Americans’ bank accounts. The Biden Administration proposal would require banks and financial institutions to report data from private accounts. This would be an...
wdac.com

Resolution Keeps IRS From Bank Account Information

HARRISBURG – Two PA state senators introduced a resolution that, should it be approved by the PA Senate, would call on Congress to oppose a recently introduced effort by the Biden Administration to gain access to bank account information of private citizens and businesses. Last week, the Biden Administration released plans that would allow the Internal Revenue Service to look at bank accounts containing more than $600. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill said this federal proposal is misguided and would not target those cheating the system, but instead capture information on nearly every PA taxpayer – individuals and businesses alike. Co-sponsor, Beaver County Sen. Camera Bartolotta said the federal proposal would be another example of law-abiding citizens being penalized for the misdeeds of others. The senators have issued a co-sponsorship memo to their colleagues seeking support for the resolution, which was referred to the state Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX

