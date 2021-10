Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively. Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022. Thiele can currently be seen in Season 2 of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix. Thiele’s short film, “How Moving,” was selected for the Frameline Film Festival and Outfest. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film. He also co-starred in Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO