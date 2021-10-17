CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

WIAA releases football playoff brackets – Kimberly, De Pere, Luxemburg-Casco headline 1 seeds

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
 7 days ago

(WFRV) – In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the WIAA finalized the 2021 football playoff brackets, preparing the fields to crown the first state champions since 2019.

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: FVA, FRCC teams make final playoff push

Kimberly earned a top seed in Division 1 and will begin their hopeful run to Madison with eighth-seeded D.C. Everest next Friday night.

Standing in the Papermakers’ way could be No. 2 Wausau West, but it may be No. 3 Appleton North, who pushed Kimberly to the absolute brink last month.

Division 1 Bracket

In Division 2, De Pere grabs a one-seed after an unblemished conference schedule in the FRCC. The Redbirds will begin the postseason against Beaver Dam and could see either No. 3 Pulaski or No. 6 West De Pere down the road.

Division 2 Bracket

Both Luxemburg-Casco and Plymouth earn one-seeds in Division 3 after perfect 9-0 seasons and conference championships.

Luxemburg-Casco will start the postseason against Ashwaubenon, who snuck into the playoffs despite a losing record in the FRCC. Rounding out a loaded bracket will be No. 2 Menasha, No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran, No. 4 Waupaca, No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 7 Shawano.

Plymouth will see Milwaukee-area schools in its bracket, with No. 2 seed Whitefish Bay holding up the bottom half.

Division 3 Bracket

Denmark and Freedom each earned a No. 2 seed and will have to knock off Division 4 powerhouses to make it to state.

The Vikings are in unanimous No. 1 Catholic Memorial’s bracket, while Freedom will have to deal with Wisconsin Dells.

Division 4 Bracket

Division 5 also goes without a No. 1 seed from Northeast Wisconsin, but five local teams will take their shot at top-seeded Amherst.

Brillion earned a No. 3 seed in the bracket after winning eight straight games to finish the season. Wittenberg-Birnamwood is the No. 2 seed.

Division 5 Bracket

St. Mary’s Springs earns a No. 3 seed in Division 6 after claiming a share of the conference title in the final week of the regular season.

The Ledgers have a win over a No. 1 seed on the year, having knocked out Darlington in Week 2.

Division 6 Bracket

Hilbert, Reedsville, Coleman and Lourdes Academy highlight a loaded field in Division 7.

Hilbert earns a No. 1 seed despite a 42-7 loss to Reedsville during the regular season. The Panthers will have a No. 2 seed in the same bracket.

Lourdes gets a No. 3 seed in the same bracket after winning the Trailways Conference, but the Knights lost big to Reedsville early in the season.

Unbeaten Northwoods champ Coleman earns a No. 2 seed in Hurley’s bracket.

Division 7 Bracket

Calling the Game: Life as a high school football official

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you ask almost any Athletic Director, good referees and officials are hard to find. It’s a thankless job that true sports fans love and choose to do as a part-time profession – and that includes Local 5 Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger. “At the varsity football level, there are almost always […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Inside Skinny: Packers ‘Salute to Service’ flag football tournament

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers held a ‘Salute to Service’ flag football tournament to honor different branches of the Military. With Veterans Day coming up, five different branches of the Military all played in the fourth annual flag football game on Saturday in the shadows of Lambeau Field. Seeing veterans play football with a […]
NFL
Locker Room: Previewing Packers game versus Bears

(WFRV) – Another edition of Locker Room aired on Local 5 Tuesday evening, hosted by Sports Director Burke Griffin and co-host/former Packer Jarrett Bush. They took a look back on the crazy Packers win versus the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. In this week’s edition of ‘Behind Enemy Lines’, Burke caught up with WGN’s Lauren Magiera […]
NFL
Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman in studio

(WFRV) – Denmark football coach Tom Neuman stops by the studio to preview Friday night’s de facto North Eastern Conference title game against Luxemburg-Casco. The Vikings are 7-1 on the season and have a chance to capture their first conference crown since 2007 Friday night. Click the video for the full interview.
SPORTS
