A super-sub Anderson Julio has been incredible coming off the bench. He’s scored in two out of his last three games, and, interestingly, the only game he did not score in of those three was the one when he started. He’s found a good groove of coming into a game and banging in a goal. If that’s his role for the team, that’s fantastic, but there’s always the question of where he fits when Wood is back. The American forward has recovered from his injury, played for the Monarchs, but has yet to return to play for RSL. Since Julio has been playing as more of a forward and less of a winger, that puts a lot of competition for that spot.

MLS ・ 21 HOURS AGO