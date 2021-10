Chukwuma Okorafor has really started to step up his game. Would it be a bad decision for the Steelers to go back to Zach Banner at this point?. ACL tears aren’t easy to recover from. I’ve had one, personally, and I know the intensive rehab and physical therapy it takes to make a full recovery. However, after Zach Banner tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2020 season against the New York Giants, the plan was that he would be available to the team following a full year of recovery.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO