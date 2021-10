LORMAN, MS (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s one word to describe Coach Fobbs and company after the Tigers’ loss to Alcorn State. Frustration. “There’s nobody more frustrated than our coaches and our players and everyone in our locker room,” said Fobbs. “For the second week in a row, we came out flat and didn’t start the way we wanted to. We played about as bad a half of football that you could possibly play. Everything that could possibly happen, happened.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO