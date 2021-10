This article has been updated. Cornell and No. 22 Harvard entered their matchup having experienced very different fortunes in their first three games of the season. While the undefeated Crimson was coming off a 38-13 victory over a ranked Holy Cross team, the winless Red was coming off a tough loss to a struggling Bucknell team. Despite being outmatched by a hot Crimson team, Cornell put up a strong effort. On the back of its defense, the Red went into halftime with a 7-3 lead, but the team could not keep pace with Harvard, ultimately falling 24-10.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO