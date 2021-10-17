CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Davis steamrolls Northern Colorado 32-3

By The Associated Press
Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. rushed for 104 of UC Davis' 211 yards on the ground and Trent Tompkins added two short touchdown runs as the 12th-ranked Aggies breezed to a 32-3 victory over Northern Colorado in Big Sky Conference play on Saturday.

After a scoreless first quarter, UC Davis (6-1, 3-1) used Hunter Rodrigues' 1-yard TD toss to Jared Harrell, a 2-point run by Tompkins and a 28-yard field goal by Isaiah Gomez to take an 11-0 lead into halftime. Tompkins scored on a 5-yard run with 2:56 left in the third quarter for an 18-0 advantage and he added a 4-yard scoring run just 1:24 into the final quarter. Northern Colorado (2-5, 1-3) scored on a Ben Raybon 44-yard field goal with 8:04 left to play to avoid the shutout. Lan Larison capped the scoring for the Aggies on an 11-yard TD run with 1:05 remaining.

Rodrigues completed 16 of 26 passes for 187 yards with two interceptions for UC Davis.

Dylan McCaffrey was 21-of-31 passing for 118 yards with an interception for the Bears, who managed just 254 yards of offense while surrendering 398.

