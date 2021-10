The Seattle Sounders lost 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo, courtesy of fantastic goals from Maxi Urruti and Darwin Quintero. The Sounders welcomed back many of the players who had been away on international duty — Cristian Roldan and Xavier Arreaga both started, while Nouhou and Alex Roldan both came off the bench — but seemed to lack cohesion. Individual efforts, rather than coordinated team defense, led to individual errors, which Houston punished to the tune of two goals, four shots off of the woodwork, and a number of other chances. Seattle created chances of their own, many of them coming in the second half, but they couldn’t find the back of the net beyond yet another fantastic goal from Jimmy Medranda.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO