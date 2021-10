The Bears had a tea party with a twist. Fourth graders in Kerstin Steiner’s class at Robert J. Burch Elementary teamed up to keep their tea dry. The students had just learned about the Boston Tea Party in social studies, and to make the lesson memorable they connected it with a STEM challenge activity. Each group of students had to design and build a crate strong enough to protect their tea from the Boston Tea Party with the supplies they were given: 16 popsicle sticks, 12 inches of yarn, scissors, teabag, and a small square of wax paper.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO