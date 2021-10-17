CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

No. 22 North Carolina State beats Boston College 33-7

WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNnl6_0cThjLmr00

BOSTON (AP) — Devin Leary scrambled free and threw a jump pass to Thayer Thomas, who took it 79 yards for a touchdown Saturday night to help No. 22 North Carolina State run away from Boston College 33-7.

Leary threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, also completing a 40-yard scoring pass on the opening drive on a throw that bounced off the back of the defender before Devin Carter gathered it in .

The Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also scored when BC punter Grant Carlson muffed the snap, and Devan Boykin picked up the ball and ran in from 34 yards out.

Thomas caught four passes for 122 yards, and Dylan Parham caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. The Wolfpack tackled BC running back Peter Stehr in the end zone with 3:39 left for a safety, clinching their third straight victory.

Dennis Grosel completed 21 of 39 passes for 194 yards for the Eagles (4-2, 0-2). They have lost back-to-back games against ranked teams since opening the season with four straight wins.

The Wolfpack scored on the opening drive when Leary’s pass bounced off the back of defender Elijah Jones. Carter grabbed it with his left hand and scooted the final 7 yards for a touchdown before Jones realized it was a catch.

Grosel connected with Trae Barry on the Eagles’ first possession for an 8-yard touchdown — BC’s only score of the game. Christopher Dunn kicked a 27-yard field goal at the end of the first half to give N.C. State a 10-7 lead.

The Eagles had possession to start the second half, but the drive stalled at their own 42. When Carlson went to punt, he dropped the ball and Boykin scooped it up for the score that made it 17-7.

BC drove for what appeared to be another score when Barry grabbed a 14-yard pass from Grosel in the end zone. But as he came down, cornerback Shyheim Battle knocked the ball loose.

Even as the referees signaled that it was incomplete, the celebratory fireworks went off anyway

Connor Lytton followed by kicking a 32-yard field goal attempt wide to the left.

THE TAKEAWAY

After starting the season with four wins — three of them against non-Power 5 teams, Boston College is looking for its first conference victory. Back-to-back road games against Louisville and Syracuse offer little relief.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With losses by No. 17 Arkansas, No. 19 Brigham Young and No. 20 Florida, the Wolfpack could move into the Top 20 for the first time since 2018.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: At Miami on Saturday.

Boston College: At Louisville on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Van Dyke has 4 TD passes, Miami tops No. 18 NC State 31-30

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke backed up his words. And Miami took a big step toward potentially salvaging its season. Van Dyke passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Charleston Rambo, to lead the Hurricanes past No. 18 N.C. State 31-30 on Saturday night — snapping what was […]
MIAMI, FL
WNCT

Houston overcomes weather and ECU in 31-24 OT win

HOUSTON (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran 25 yards for a touchdown in overtime and Houston’s defense forced a turnover in the extra session and the Cougars beat East Carolina 31-24 late Saturday. The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central, was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning. At 3:20 p.m., it was delayed […]
HOUSTON, TX
WNCT

Pirates back in action, look to get victory Saturday at Houston

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina will try improve its American Athletic Conference record to 2-1 this season when it meets Houston at 4 p.m. Saturday inside TDECU Stadium. The matchup against the Cougars will also close out a two-game road swing for the Pirates, who will return to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for back-to-back home tilts beginning […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

No. 16 Wake Forest beats Army 70-56 behind Hartman

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — When it was over, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson used one word to describe it: “Wow!” Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score, and No. 16 Wake Forest defeated Army 70-56 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in […]
WEST POINT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
WNCT

Rally falls short as Pirates fall to Tulane in five sets

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina nearly pulled off the reverse sweep of Tulane Friday night, but the Green Wave held on for a 3-2 (25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-6) American Athletic Conference victory inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Tulane (13-8, 6-3 AAC) hit .286 or better in four of the five sets, including a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hurricanes stretch win streak to 4 games, beat Columbus 5-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina to a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, the Hurricanes’ fourth straight win to open the season. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho added power-play goals, and Jesper Fast also scored for Carolina. Frederik Andersen stopped 27 […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Jones
WNCT

Rhule and Judge have history as Panthers face Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants on Sunday matches two struggling NFL teams. There’s so much more to the story, starting with the coaches. Matt Rhule of the Panthers (3-3) and Joe Judge of the Giants (1-5) are going to be linked to the wild coaching […]
NFL
WNCT

Bridges scores 30 points, Hornets beat careless Cavs 123-112

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight game, the Hornets saved their best for last. And once again, the Cavaliers crumbled. Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and Charlotte took advantage of Cleveland’s sloppiness to open the fourth quarter in a 123-112 victory Friday night, wrecking the Cavs’ home opener. The […]
NBA
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy