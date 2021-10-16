Football: Wyoming Area set for Dunmore

Wyoming Area will return from an unscheduled week off Friday night to play at Dunmore in a non-league football game.

The Warriors had Friday’s scheduled home game with Hanover Area canceled because of COVID-19 precautions at Hanover Area.

Wyoming Area (6-1) will take a three-game lead to Dunmore to face the Bucks (3-4).

Dunmore has lost its last two games, 14-7, to Mid Valley last week, then Lackawanna Trail, 21-7, Friday night.

While the Bucks have struggled offensively, averaging just 13.6 points per game on the season and 5.8 in their four losses, the Warriors have often been stingy defensively.

Wyoming Area has allowed just 21 games in its three-game winning streak and has held three of seven opponents to seven points or less.

Jayden Rusyn leads the defensive in tackles. Nick Elko leads in sacks and shares the total tackles for loss lead with Aaron Crossley. Leo Haros has three interceptions.