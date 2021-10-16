CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunmore, PA

Football: Wyoming Area set for Dunmore

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDah5_0cThjA4s00

Wyoming Area will return from an unscheduled week off Friday night to play at Dunmore in a non-league football game.

The Warriors had Friday’s scheduled home game with Hanover Area canceled because of COVID-19 precautions at Hanover Area.

Wyoming Area (6-1) will take a three-game lead to Dunmore to face the Bucks (3-4).

Dunmore has lost its last two games, 14-7, to Mid Valley last week, then Lackawanna Trail, 21-7, Friday night.

While the Bucks have struggled offensively, averaging just 13.6 points per game on the season and 5.8 in their four losses, the Warriors have often been stingy defensively.

Wyoming Area has allowed just 21 games in its three-game winning streak and has held three of seven opponents to seven points or less.

Jayden Rusyn leads the defensive in tackles. Nick Elko leads in sacks and shares the total tackles for loss lead with Aaron Crossley. Leo Haros has three interceptions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Hanover, PA
Wyoming, PA
Sports
Wyoming, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Dunmore, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non League Football#Bucks#American Football#Wyoming Area#Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

289
Followers
782
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy