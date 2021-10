The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today eight Finalists who will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. One of those eight finalists is former Wyoming Cowboy wide receiver Malcom Floyd. Floyd played for the Cowboys from 2000-03. He ranks No. 6 in career receptions in Wyoming history with 186, ranks No. 8 in career receiving yards (2,411) and ranks No. 8 in career receiving touchdowns (14). Floyd went on to spend 12 seasons (2004-15) in the NFL — all with the San Diego Chargers. He ended his NFL career having played in 121 games, catching 321 passes for 5,550 yards and scoring 34 touchdowns.

