8 Best Robo-Advisors of 2021

Robo-advisors are growing increasingly popular, especially with Millennial and Gen Z investors, as an alternative to traditional portfolio management. But not all robo-advisors are created equal.

Robo-advisor—an automated investment platform that uses computer algorithms to invest your money for you—is certainly a hot buzzword in today’s economic landscape (perhaps second to only cryptocurrency). Don’t be lured in by the charm of the first robo-advisor you find.

If you’re ready to jump on the bandwagon, review our list of the best robo-advisors of 2021 to choose a quality option that meets your needs.

Wealthfront

Best Overall Robo-Advisor

Key Features

Customization

Free access to advisors

Tax-loss harvesting, auto rebalancing

5 out of 5 Overall

A common criticism of robo-advisors is that investors get very little say in how they are investing, but Wealthfront allows you to curate your portfolio toward your interests, including social responsibility, clean energy, crypto, tech and foreign and emerging markets. If you get carried away, Wealthfront steps in to let you know if your decisions aren’t in line with your risk tolerance.

Account minimum

$500

Fees

No account or trading, 0.25% annual advisory fee

Ease of use

Very easy

You can use Wealthfront to invest for retirement (Traditional and Roth IRAs, SEP IRA, 401(k) rollover), education (529 college savings plan) and general investing (Individual Accounts, Joint Accounts, Trust Accounts).

While the beauty of automated investment services is that the robot does everything for you, Wealthfront has a team of financial planners available who can talk through any questions you have.

Wealthfront also offers a cash account to make investing easier.

Betterment

Best for Mobile Investing

Key Features

Top-rated app

Low fees

5 out of 5 Overall

Betterment allows you to specify your risk tolerance and your financial goals in order to invest for you, with typical features like rebalancing and tax efficiency. While Betterment has one of the lowest fees for assets under management, it jumps up 0.15% for Premium access to human advisors.

Account minimum

$10

Fees

No account or trading, 0.25% annual advisory fee

Ease of use

Very easy

Betterment, the first robo-advisor to enter the market back in 2008, offers socially responsible investing, as well as checking and cash reserve accounts. Its mobile app is perhaps the best one on the market.

You can trust that you’re in good hands with Betterment. They manage $32 billion (with a B) in assets for more than 650,000 customers.

Betterment is currently running a promotion: Sign up now and get one year of free account management.

SoFi Automated Investing

Best for Fee-Free Investing

Key Features

Easy to set goals

Free access to human advisors

4 out of 5 Overall

The fee-free setup for So-Fi is the big selling point. That and its $1 minimum investment make it appealing to young investors. However, you get less from SoFi than from other top robo-advisors. For example, SoFi does not include a tax efficiency feature.

Account minimum

$1

Fees

No account fees, no annual advisory fee

Ease of use

Very easy

Another nice perk of SoFi is free access to certified financial planners. But investment options are generally more limited, i.e., there’s no comprehensive financial plan.

SoFi’s expense ratio is waived until June 2022. After that, it jumps to 0.19% — much more than the typical .03% for a Vanguard S&P 500 fund.

Vanguard Digital Advisor

Best for Retirement Planning

Key Features

Great retirement planning

Proven track record

4 out of 5 Overall

Vanguard is one of the most highly regarded investment management companies. Case in point: Most robo-advisors on this list invest in Vanguard ETFs. Its decades of experience make Vanguard Digital Advisor the best bet for long-term retirement savings. With a higher account minimum, Vanguard Digital Advisor is not for beginners.

Account minimum

$3,000

Fees

No account or trading, 0.15% annual advisory fee

Ease of use

Moderate

Vanguard’s platform isn’t as simple as some, but if you’re interested in decades of data rather than a pretty app, Vanguard may be right for you. You can talk with investment professionals through its Vanguard Personal Advisor Services.

Ally Invest

Best for Beginners

Key Features

No fees

Great app

3.5 out of 5 Overall

Ally Invest is free … sort of. To get 0% advisory fees, you have to opt for the Cash-Enhanced Managed Portfolio, which sets aside 30% of your money in an uninvested account. Otherwise the Market-Focused Managed Portfolio has a 0.30% advisory fee. Beginners will appreciate Ally’s mobile app, 24/7 free live support and easy portfolio choices. Experienced investors probably want more choices.

Account minimum

$10

Fees

No account or trading fees

Ease of use

Very easy

Beginners will appreciate Ally because of its leading mobile app, the $100 minimum deposit, 24/7 free live support and easy portfolio choices. The choices include Core (best for hands-off investors), Income (lower risk), Tax Optimized (tax-advantaged investments) and Socially Responsible (eco-friendly companies).

Ally can be a one-stop shop for all your financial needs. Ally Bank is a highly recommended online bank with high-yield savings and interest-earning checking accounts. Ally also offers CDs, money market accounts and mortgage, auto and personal loans.

Another highlight: It takes just 10 minutes to get set up.

Charles Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

Best for Large Accounts

Key Features

Low expense ratios

Broad customization

4 out of 5 Overall

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios caters to experienced investors and offers wider customization than other robo-advisors. You can choose from three investment strategies and six risk profiles. The barrier for entry is higher, and like Ally, Schwab may put some of your funds in an FDIC-insured deposit account depending on the risk profile you select.

Account minimum

$5,000

Fees

No fees but you pay an expense ratio

Ease of use

Easy

Schwab’s robo-advisor charges no management fee. The company makes its money off the expense ratio for Schwab ETFs. Like other robo advisors, this one includes auto rebalancing and tax loss harvesting.

M1 Finance

Best for Experienced Investors

Key Features

Low expense ratios

Great apps

4 out of 5 Overall

Even experienced investors can benefit from automated investment services. M1 Finance is ideal for such customers because it’s a hybrid, offering both automated and hands-on options. Its financial advisors put together 80+ curated “Pies” (pie charts that show how funds are diversified to meet different objectives), but you can also bake your own Pies.

Account minimum

$100 ($500 for retirement accounts)

Fees

No fees but you’ll pay an expense ratio

Ease of use

Moderate

With M1, auto rebalancing stays on top of your investments with built-in tax efficiency. You can set up taxable investment accounts, as well as retirement accounts.

There is no management fee, though you will pay an expense ratio for trades. In addition, you can upgrade to M1 Plus (free for the first year, $125 thereafter), which includes 2% loans through M1 Borrow, two trade windows, custodial accounts and smart transfers.

With M1 Finance investment accounts, you can set up individual and joint taxable accounts, as well as retirement accounts like Roth, traditional and SEP IRAs. It also offers trust accounts.

To get the most out of M1 Finance, don’t just open an Invest account. Consider Borrow and Spend to unlock the full suite of features.

Acorns

Best for Micro-Investing

Key Features