CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Fills empty net

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

O'Reilly scored an empty net goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche. He also won 21 of 28 faceoffs. After...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anniston Star

With Saad out, Blues give Kostin a chance to play with O'Reilly, Perron

With the suspension of forward Pavel Buchnevich for one more game and the absence of forward Brandon Saad after testing positive for COVID, the Blues' forward depth is getting an early – and, the Blues expect, brief – test. Saad had been skating with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. For...
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks salute Troy Murray in cancer battle

CHICAGO – Troy Murray is on the minds of Blackhawks fans and players alike as he continues his fight against cancer. Murray was in the stands for the Hawks morning skate Thursday and Jonathan Toews made sure he knew the team was thinking of him, leading the troops in a salute to the long-time WGN […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Ryan O'reilly
Tribune-Review

Tim Benz: 2 Penguins that must fill the net while stars are sidelined

With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin sidelined to start the 2021-22 season, points will have to come from somewhere for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Who the Pens lean on to generate that offense — and how they do it — are key points of discussion. After all, Bryan Rust can only do so much, and Jake Guentzel has to get back in form after landing on the covid-19 list.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Ryan Donato: Nets first goal in team history

Donato scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights. It took over half the game, but Donato cleaned up a rebound at 11:32 of the second period to score the first goal in Kraken history. The 25-year-old winger opened the season in a third-line role, similar to what he saw with the Sharks last season. He's reached 20 points in each of the last three campaigns -- Donato is more of a complementary forward, so his fantasy value will likely be limited to deeper formats unless he moves up the lineup.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#The Blues#Fantasy
mapleleafshotstove.com

Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Leafs 2 vs. Canadiens 1: “I thought [Pierre Engvall] was really good — so good that we will give him a pass for shooting at the empty net there”

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in the opening game of the 2021-22 regular season. I thought in the first 10 minutes we were not good. It took us a little while to get comfortable in the game. From then on, the effort was really strong. The guys worked and competed. It was a tight game right to the end. I am happy that we found a way to get on the right side of it, of course.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Ryan Hartman: Nets game-winner Saturday

Hartman scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings. Shortly after the Wild had a goal waved off in the second period, Hartman got it right back. The 27-year-old's tally counted as the game-winner as the Wild swept their two-game Southern California road trip to open the season. Hartman was solid with 22 points, 74 shots on goal and 55 hits in 51 outings last year. He's set to work in a middle-six capacity again for a fairly balanced Wild offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Nets key goal in OT win

Robinson scored the game-tying goal and had two shots Saturday in a 2-1 overtime win over the Kraken. He also had three hits. Robinson was the first Blue Jacket to solve Seattle netminder Philipp Grubauer, breaking in alone and picking the top corner to tie things up midway through the third period. It was the first goal of the year for Robinson, who lit the lamp a career-high eight times in 56 games last season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Nets insurance tally

Barbashev scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes. Barbashev tallied the last goal of the game at 12:25 of the third period to help secure the Blues' win. The Russian forward has started well this season with two points, four hits and three shots on goal through two contests. He's seen a third-line assignment, but it's unlikely he plays much higher up the lineup as more of a physical and defensive forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Klim Kostin: Nets pair in season debut

Kostin scored two goals, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes. Kostin scored twice in a span of 47 seconds during the second period to give the Blues full control of the contest. The Russian winger saw 10:58 of ice time, likely aided by Pavel Buchnevich's early ejection. Kostin could move up to a more prominent role should Buchnevich receive a suspension. For now, fantasy managers will want to monitor Kostin's role and usage as he tries to carve out an everyday spot in the lineup. He profiles as a physical, bottom-line option with a decent scoring touch for 2021-22, but the Blues' wing depth could limit his potential.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Fills empty cage

Barbashev scored an empty-net goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights. Barbashev has opened the year with a three-game point streak, picking up two goals and an assist. His tally Wednesday was icing on the cake in a high-event battle between two of the Western Conference's better teams. The Russian has added five hits, eight shots on net and a plus-3 rating while mainly playing on the third line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets game-winner Wednesday

Tarasenko scored a goal on a game-high seven shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights. Tarasenko played an inspired game and ultimately reaped the rewards with his tally on a two-on-none breakaway in the third period. The Russian winger has collected two points, 15 shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating through three contests. His strong play Wednesday earned him a bump up to the second line with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou, who earned the assists on his goal.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy