Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Fills empty net

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in the opening game of the 2021-22 regular season. I thought in the first 10 minutes we were not good. It took us a little while to get comfortable in the game. From then on, the effort was really strong. The guys worked and competed. It was a tight game right to the end. I am happy that we found a way to get on the right side of it, of course.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO