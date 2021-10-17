Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Fills empty net

Kostin scored two goals, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes. Kostin scored twice in a span of 47 seconds during the second period to give the Blues full control of the contest. The Russian winger saw 10:58 of ice time, likely aided by Pavel Buchnevich's early ejection. Kostin could move up to a more prominent role should Buchnevich receive a suspension. For now, fantasy managers will want to monitor Kostin's role and usage as he tries to carve out an everyday spot in the lineup. He profiles as a physical, bottom-line option with a decent scoring touch for 2021-22, but the Blues' wing depth could limit his potential.
Comments / 0