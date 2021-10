O'Connor had two goals on six shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over Toronto. He also had two PIM and a plus-3 rating. Luck was certainly on O'Connor's side in this one. His first goal came when Marcus Pettersson's shot deflected off O'Connor's hip to open the scoring 11:53 into the game. He added his second of the night midway through the second stanza when his goalmouth feed bounced in off a Toronto skate. The 23-year-old O'Connor has three goals and two assists and is plus-6 through four games.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO