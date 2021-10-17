Penguins' Brock McGinn: Notches pair of points

The Penguins are doing what they can to avoid it, but the end of the team’s incredible 609-game full capacity sellout streak seems inevitable. Pittsburgh opens the season Saturday against Marc-Andre Fleury and the Chicago Blackhawks, and many tickets are still available to be purchased. The sellout streak began at...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in the regular-season opener on Tuesday night. Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues also scored,...
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored his second goal of the night 1:37 into overtime and the Florida Panthers overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Thursday night. Aaron Ekblad scored the two late goals to get Florida into overtime, and Verhaeghe finished it...
Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-1, first in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -173, Blackhawks +144; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks. Pittsburgh finished 37-16-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. Goalies for the...
The Penguins’ remarkable sellout streak, which began in 2007 and spanned more than 14 years, was snapped Tuesday when they hosted the Dallas Stars. It began Feb. 14, 2007, at the Civic Arena and continued on and on and on as the Penguins won the Stanley Cup three times, moved into PPG Paints Arena and saw Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin claim countless awards and milestones. But as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered on, the streak could not endure.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored in a shootout to lift the Dallas Stars over the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night. Pavelski and Radulov both beat Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry with backhands to help Dallas end a season-opening four-game trip on a high note.
Jarry stopped 28 of 29 shots Saturday in a 7-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Jarry gave up a Jason Spezza goal with 7:16 left in the first period but nothing more. The 26-year-old Jarry improved to 3-0-1 in four starts to go with a 1.62 GAA and .943 sav percentage. He'll face a tough matchup Tuesday at home against the Lightning.
O'Connor had two goals on six shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over Toronto. He also had two PIM and a plus-3 rating. Luck was certainly on O'Connor's side in this one. His first goal came when Marcus Pettersson's shot deflected off O'Connor's hip to open the scoring 11:53 into the game. He added his second of the night midway through the second stanza when his goalmouth feed bounced in off a Toronto skate. The 23-year-old O'Connor has three goals and two assists and is plus-6 through four games.
The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown’s status for Wednesday night’s Celtics opener in New York was unknown until game day. The C’s swingman spent 10 days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 back on Oct. 8, so he was very much behind the ball in terms of preparing for the new season.
But that didn’t show against the Knicks, as Brown dominated the game from the jump. He was automatic to start, dropping 22 points in the first quarter alone. He scored his first 25 points in 12 minutes of action, accounting for more than half of Boston’s points into the...
Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final 23-man roster for the 2021-22 regular season. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the 2 p.m. ET deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.
After nearly two years away from the ice, the Norfolk Admirals are back, and ready to start a journey that begins with Friday night’s opener at Scope. “It’s a whirlwind of emotion,” Admirals general manager and assistant coach Ryan McGinnis said ahead of the start of the ECHL season, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Reading Royals. “All in all, it’s coming together. It’s crazy, ...
Wennberg scored a goal and supplied a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators. Wennberg was held off the scoresheet in the Kraken's inaugural game Tuesday in Vegas, but he contributed Thursday. He assisted on a Brandon Tanev tally in the first period, then put the Kraken ahead for good midway through the second. Wennberg hasn't come close to matching his 59-point effort from 2016-17, but he should be a solid middle-six center this season.
Dublin Lady Lion Lyla Anderson returns the ball from behind the back during the Oct. 5 home game against the Brock Eagles while teammates Jaclyn Gibson, Kre Hicks, Gracelyn Geijsel, Kylie Olvera and Madilyn Loper look stand ready to assist. Dublin lost the game 3-1 but bounced back with a 3-2 road victory to the Eastland Mavericks on Saturday. They were 13-9 for the season and 5-4 in district heading into Tuesday’s game. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.
The streaking Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets stayed perfect in Region 1-AAAA play Friday night, using a stifling defense and big plays on offense to take down the Westover Patriots by a 36-6 score in front of a huge crowd at The Jackets’ Nest. In their last regular season home...
