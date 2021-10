I don’t think I can remember a time when Kentucky football was such a hot topic going into the second half of the regular season. By this time of the year, Big Blue Madness is the talk of the town and the Wildcats football team are still chasing that elusive sixth win to become bowl eligible. For the first time since, well, 1950, Kentucky opened the season with six straight victories and has already locked up a bowl bid. The question isn’t if, but when, the Wildcats will play its school-record sixth straight bowl game under coach Mark Stoops.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO