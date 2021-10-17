CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress itself should prosecute those it charges with contempt

By Stephen L. Carter Bloomberg Opinion
greensboro.com
 7 days ago

If Steve Bannon and other former aides to President Donald Trump refuse to testify before the congressional committee looking into the events of Jan. 6, should they be held in contempt? Plenty of partisans seem to be rooting for this result. I’d suggest to this and future Congresses that witnesses should...

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

Washington Post

Bannon’s contempt of Congress is lawless and ludicrous

Pursuing criminal contempt charges against Stephen K. Bannon is a terrible way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to obtain the Trump aide’s testimony. It is also pretty much the only available option — and one that Attorney General Merrick Garland should quickly pursue. Bannon’s nose-thumbing at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

House Votes To Hold Steve Bannon In Contempt Of Congress; Case Goes To Justice Department For Possible Criminal Charge

Steve Bannon faces a potential criminal charge of criminal contempt of Congress after the House of Representatives voted Thursday to refer the matter to the Justice Department. The vote was 229-202. Nine Republicans joined with all of the Democrats in support of the resolution. Bannon has refused to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee, which is tasked with investigating the insurrection at the Capitol earlier this year. Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers earlier this week that prosecutors would review the facts of the case. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who is chairing the January 6th Committee, said that the vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Democrats nudge attorney general on contempt of Congress decision

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee used an oversight hearing Thursday to nudge Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on a pivotal upcoming decision — whether the Justice Department will pursue prosecution of former White House adviser Stephen Bannon for contempt of Congress. When the hearing started, the House hadn’t officially...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Congress is expected to pass vote today on holding Steve Bannon in contempt for defying his January 6 subpoena: AG Garland WON'T commit to bringing charges and says DOJ will 'follow the facts'

The House will vote Thursday afternoon to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena to testify before the House Select Committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. In the highly likely event that the measure succeeds, the matter will be handed over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Diego Channel

Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted 9-0 to adopt a contempt report against Steve Bannon. It’s the first process in holding Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena. “The select committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Biden says DOJ should prosecute those who defy January 6 committee subpoenas

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday said those who refuse subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol should be prosecuted by the Justice Department. Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins what his message is to those who refuse subpoenas from the panel,...
POTUS
Reuters

Explainer: What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol is pursuing contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump who is defying demands for information. Trump claims the documents and testimony the committee is...
POTUS
MSNBC

Bannon faces prospect of criminal contempt citation from Congress

The one thing everyone involved in the process can agree on is that Steve Bannon has important insights related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was in communications with Donald Trump in the runup to the insurrectionist riot, and he reportedly told the then-president, "[I]t's time to kill the Biden presidency in the crib."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

CONGRESS & COURTS

