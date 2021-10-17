CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU-TCU by the numbers: Strong on one side of the ball, weak on the other

By Clay Horning
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 7 days ago
OU 's Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball during the Sooners' game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Caleb Williams' passing yardage in the first half after he completed 13 of 15, two for touchdowns with no interceptions. That’s more yards than Spencer Rattler threw for in any single game this season aside from Tulane, in which he completed 30 of 39 for 304.

The number of consecutive Sooner QBs to finish with pass efficiency ratings in their first start higher than Caleb Murray achieved in his first start. Kyler Murray achieved 301.4 against Florida Atlantic, Jalen Hurts 251.3 against Houston, Spencer Rattler 303.3 against Missouri State. Williams’ hit 243.4. All four exceed the standing single-season mark of 203.1, set by Alabama’s Mac Jones last season.

The number of times this season prior to Saturday OU equaled its yard-per-snap figure of 9.1 it achieved on Saturday. The previous high was 8.2 achieved against Western Carolina and Texas (though the Western Carolina figure was fractionally higher).

The Sooners’ total plays from scrimmage against TCU. The previous low was 60 against Kansas State. Strangely, OU did not suffer a “low-possession” game. It began 12 drives. How’d that happen? See above number.

The number of games Kennedy Brooks has started this season. Last week and Saturday, in which he carried 45 times for 370 yards. He’s now carried for 688 yards on 99 carries. Eric Gray has carried 61 times for 303 yards.

TCU’s yards per snap. A week earlier, the Sooners allowed 8.5 yards per snap to Texas. The last two Saturdays represent the OU defense’s worst two games of the season.

