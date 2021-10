When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 7. What happened: Deputy Chief Dan Houseal of the Maytown-East Donegal Township Fire Department informed the board on the current status of a new fire truck, known as the Rescue 791 Replacement Project. He was able to provide a rendering of the rescue truck, as well as the nearly $1.2 million cost estimate for it. Because this estimate is the first offering from the vendor, Houseal reminded the board, negotiations are a possibility.

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO