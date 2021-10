BOSTON — If you were lucky enough to hear five-time Grammy Award-winning bassist Victor Wooten perform with banjo god Bela Fleck at Ozawa Hall in 2018, then you know it is useless trying to explain to anyone what Wooten does with an electric bass. But if you can imagine BSO principal bass Edwin Barker playing Eddie Van Halen licks on a double bass while standing on one foot, then you’re barking up the right tree. What Victor Lemonte Wooten does with an electric bass is neither voodoo nor miracle, but his chops defy all expectations. And when he applies those chops to a performance of his own electric bass concerto October 28-31 at Symphony Hall with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, he will set the record straight about what an electric bass is capable of. (More than you can imagine.)

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO