Gate City doubles up Lee High, 28-14

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Blue Devils scored early on a pair of Carson Jenkins scampers and held on to defeat the visiting Generals, 28-14.

Gate City improves to 3-4 on the season and will face John Battle on Friday, October 22.

Lee High falls to 3-4 on the year and will travel to Central Wise on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

