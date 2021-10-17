CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gate City, VA

Gate City doubles up Lee High, 28-14

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brQ2v_0cThb1vu00

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Blue Devils scored early on a pair of Carson Jenkins scampers and held on to defeat the visiting Generals, 28-14.

No. 10 ETSU falls short to Mocs on the road

Gate City improves to 3-4 on the season and will face John Battle on Friday, October 22.

Lee High falls to 3-4 on the year and will travel to Central Wise on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Greeneville, Science Hill and Chuckey-Doak earn state tournament berths

(WJHL) – Three area girl’s soccer teams punched their tickets to the state tournament on Saturday. The Lady Greene Devils shot their way to a fast start against Seymour. The home team had netted three goals less than 15 minutes into the match. They defeated the Lady Eagles, 11-2 and earned their seventh-consecutive trip to […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 10 High School Football Games

Segment 1: Top hit, David Crockett vs. Daniel Boone, Greeneville vs. Morristown East, Dobyns-Bennett vs. Oak Ridge, Volunteer vs. Cherokee, Morristown West vs. Jefferson County, and Cherokee cheerleaders. Segment 2: Seymour vs. South Greene, Tennessee High vs. West Ridge, Unaka vs. Hampton, Cloudland vs. Johnson County, Abingdon vs. Ridgeview, and John Battle band. Segment 3: […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WJHL

Tusculum offense roars past Barton

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers put up 27 points in the first half in front of a Homecoming crowd, cruising to a 41-17 victory over Barton College. Tusculum (4-4, 2-3 SAC) was efficient both through the air and on the ground. Ivan Corbin completed 11-fo-19 passes for 147 yards and three scores. Three players, […]
TUSCULUM, TN
WJHL

Last-second TD lifts ETSU over Furman, 17-13

GREENVILLE, SC (WJHL) – For the first time since 1997, the Buccaneers snagged a gridiron victory at Furman – and on Saturday they did it with just seconds to spare. ETSU (7-1, 4-1 SoCon) went to the air with just nine ticks left on the clock, as Tyler Riddell found Malik Murray in the back […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Gate City, VA
Sports
Gate City, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Football
City
Gate City, VA
WJHL

Hokies fall in second-half shootout with Syracuse

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech appeared in control of their matchup with Syracuse on Saturday – at least in the first half. The Hokies maintained a 19-13 advantage at the break, after Braxton Burmeister led the team to a pair of touchdowns on their first two drives. The second half, and more particularly, the […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

No. 4 Alabama pulls away from Vols late, 52-24

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WJHL) – With less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Hendon Hooker found Javonta Payton crossing over the middle of the field for a 57-yard Tennessee touchdown. The Volunteers (4-4, 2-3 SEC), for a moment, held a lead over the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The lead didn’t last, however, as […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#The Blue Devils#Etsu
WJHL

FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: Daniel Boone High School

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Daniel Boone Trailblazers kicked off their Friday morning with some school spirit and pride ahead of the big game Friday night — the annual Musket Bowl. The Trailblazer band, color guard, dance team and cheer leaders give viewers a sneak peek of Friday night’s performances. News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

3K+
Followers
980
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy