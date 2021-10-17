Dave Theurer talks about Tempest

Voltage has announced otome visual novel even if TEMPEST for Switch. It will launch via Nintendo eShop in 2022 with English and Japanese language options. Raging flames sear her flesh. Scolding laughter weighs her down as lead. Her last moments are as she lived: bereft of love, void of hope, and overflowing with despair.
The “Mind of My Own” maxi dress, is the dress people can’t stop talking about on social media. In a nutshell, this dress is ultra-flattering – and creates the illusion of a tiny waist. The dress is a great neutral piece: black, white and brown vertical stripes. But, it’s the built-in cinch belt that sets it a part from the rest. Ladies, this is apparently the dress we all need hanging in our closets!
Ruthie Tompson passed away last week at the age of 111!! Through her looong career she was a part of many historic Disney moments. From WNYC:. Ruthie Tompson liked to tell people that she and Mickey Mouse “grew up together.”. And that wasn’t an exaggeration: The legendary animator spent nearly...
Most of the paintings of Syrian born artist Bîstyek, are portraits of refugees he’s met, Via The Star. It’s been a long, difficult and unlikely journey for the Syrian-born artist, 25, whose work has been compared to the late American Jean-Michel Basquiat’s neoexpressionist art. The next critical step in that journey is coming up: his first show in Toronto, opening Oct. 12 at Narwhal Contemporary Art Gallery at 2104 Dundas St. W.
Gina Rodriguez is on the floor of an audio booth in Hollywood, stretching: The actor, late of “Jane the Virgin,” is taking a break as she records a new series for the prolific podcasting company QCode. It’s a sci-fi thriller called “Last Known Position,” and Rodriguez plays Mikaela, a submarine pilot who’s investigating what happened to a jet that vanished over the Pacific Ocean. What Mikeala is finding out is terrifying: There seems to have been a giant sea creature involved in the plane’s disappearance. Another actor is on Zoom, while the director, John Wynn, creator Luke Passmore and QCode...
Such a fun video, especially if you’re a fan of retro sci-fi. Video from Major Grin on YouTube. This Device has been spotted in numerous science-fiction movies and tv shows. It is the ultimate re-used prop, and there is not a single of its numerous appearances where its purpose would be explained or hinted at.
Follow along as the folks at Valve open up Steam Deck on YouTube:. One of the most frequently asked questions we’ve received about Steam Deck is about the components inside it, and whether they’re replaceable or upgradable. The answer is a bit more complicated than just a yes or no, so we’ve made a video to explain all the details.
Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
Jon Stewart is putting on his public relations cap in defense of longtime friend, comedian Dave Chappelle, who Stewart is adamant was not trying to be divisive in his latest comedy special, "The Closer." Netflix employees staged a walkout on Wednesday after previously taking to social media and issuing internal...
50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
Back in August, Young Thug was gifted 100 acres of untouched land in Atlanta by realtor Trey Williams and his manager and 300 Entertainment A&R, Geoff Ogunlesi, for his 30th birthday. Soon after, Thugger revealed his master plan for the substantial swath of rural acreage. Gathering building permits soon after...
Getting a movie adaptation of a popular book right is a massive challenge: get it wrong, and a series' devoted following won't be happy. It's even more challenging if that book is especially complex, and hasn't historically made the leap to the big screen with much creative success or cohesive storytelling.
Fans are coming to the aid of the WandaVision star. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen was in the center of controversy this week and a weird one at that. On Twitter, the 32-year-old actress was heavily criticized by fans after an old interview of hers from a decade ago resurfaced online. In the said video interview with Elle, Olsen can be seen gushing over her childhood idol Michelle Pfeiffer whom she claimed should be the "only" Catwoman fans should acknowledge.
Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
Terra Field, a trans Netflix employee who denounced Dave Chappelle’s “attacks [on] the trans community” in his new special “The Closer,” has elaborated on her criticism of the company’s defense for releasing the special.
On Monday, Field shared an online essay titled “It Was Never About Dave” on her Medium blog. Field begins the essay by recounting a similar internal backlash that followed Netflix’s release of Chappelle’s previous special “Sticks & Stones” in 2019.
“Two years ago when ‘Sticks & Stones’ released, the Black and Trans* ERGs came together and held very candid and vulnerable discussions about how the transphobic content of...
Rising Alternative Popstar Lakookala keeps the momentum going from her recent hit, “Lonely Summer,” with the release of the new song and video for gritty anticipated follow-up, titled “The Wrong Places.”. The new artist at her most vulnerable yet, the song and visual addresses the over-sexualization of women exterior, whether...
